The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and after the second round Ludvig Aberg is in 48th place at -4.

Looking to place a wager on Ludvig Aberg at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Aberg has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Aberg has finished in the top five in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Aberg has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Aberg has qualified for the weekend in four consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 31 -8 263 0 10 2 2 $1.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Aberg has played in the past year has been 32 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.60 strokes on those 63 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aberg was better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Aberg recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aberg recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Aberg had more birdies or better (15) than the tournament average of 6.1 on the 63 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that last competition, Aberg's par-4 performance (on 63 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.0).

Aberg ended the Sanderson Farms Championship carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aberg recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Aberg's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.