Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Carolina Hurricanes (1-0, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Los Angeles Kings (0-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Kings Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Kings fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

Carolina has had moneyline odds of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Los Angeles has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

