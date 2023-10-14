Hurricanes vs. Kings Injury Report Today - October 14
The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
Kings Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- Los Angeles' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.
- They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.
Hurricanes vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Kings (+105)
|6
