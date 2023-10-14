The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (1-0) ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings (0-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is slated for 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Hurricanes vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

Kings Season Insights (2022-23)

With 274 goals (3.3 per game) last season, the Kings had the NHL's 10th-best offense.

Los Angeles' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.

They had the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +20.

Hurricanes vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-125) Kings (+105) 6

