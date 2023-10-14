CAA opponents match up when the Villanova Wildcats (4-2) and the Elon Phoenix (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Villanova Stadium.

Villanova ranks 38th in points scored this year (29.3 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 21.8 points allowed per game. Elon is generating 326.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 355.0 total yards per game (62nd-ranked).

Elon vs. Villanova Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Villanova, Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania Venue: Villanova Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Elon vs. Villanova Key Statistics

Elon Villanova 326.0 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.5 (15th) 355.0 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.2 (65th) 155.3 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.7 (22nd) 170.7 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.8 (62nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 739 yards (123.2 per game) while completing 59.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 105 times for 575 yards (95.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Wayne Dixie has piled up 135 yards (on 33 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 receptions on 21 targets with three touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has put together a 250-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 27 targets.

Johncarlos Miller's 14 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 209 yards (34.8 ypg).

Villanova Stats Leaders

Connor Watkins has thrown for 1,226 yards (204.3 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 85 rushing yards on 47 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DeeWil Barlee has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 403 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Jalen Jackson has carried the ball 45 times for 313 yards (52.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaylan Sanchez's 425 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 16 catches and three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has put together a 411-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 12 targets.

Jaaron Hayek has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws.

