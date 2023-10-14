Elon vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
When the Villanova Wildcats match up with the Elon Phoenix at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Elon vs. Villanova Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Villanova (-9.4)
|46.5
|Villanova 28, Elon 19
Elon Betting Info (2022)
- The Phoenix covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.
- The Phoenix and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.
Villanova Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.
- Villanova has had two games (out of two) hit the over this season.
Phoenix vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Villanova
|29.3
|21.8
|38.5
|14.0
|24.8
|25.8
|Elon
|22.7
|23.0
|21.3
|14.3
|24.0
|31.7
