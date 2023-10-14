Duke vs. NC State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the contest between the Duke Blue Devils and NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Blue Devils to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Duke vs. NC State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Duke (-3)
|Over (43.5)
|Duke 33, NC State 14
Week 7 ACC Predictions
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech
Duke Betting Info (2023)
- The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.
- Against the spread, the Blue Devils are 3-1-0 this season.
- Duke has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Two of the Blue Devils' four games have gone over the point total.
- The total for this game is 43.5, 6.3 points fewer than the average total in Duke games thus far this season.
NC State Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.
- The Wolfpack is 1-3-1 against the spread this year.
- NC State is winless against the spread (0-1-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- The Wolfpack have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The average point total for NC State this year is 5.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Blue Devils vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Duke
|32.6
|11.2
|30.5
|12.3
|41.0
|7.0
|NC State
|29.2
|23.5
|31.8
|26.5
|24.0
|17.5
