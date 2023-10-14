ACC rivals will do battle when the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) battle the NC State Wolfpack (4-2) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Duke vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Duke vs. NC State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 33, NC State 14

Duke 33, NC State 14 Duke has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Blue Devils have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

NC State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wolfpack have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Blue Devils have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (-3.5)



Duke (-3.5) Duke has three wins in four games versus the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Entering play this week, NC State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Duke vs. NC State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Duke and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 42.5 points twice this season.

In the NC State's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The point total for the contest of 42.5 is 19.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Duke (32.6 points per game) and NC State (29.2 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 51.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 31.7 34 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 50.2 48 Implied Total AVG 28.8 28 30 ATS Record 1-3-1 1-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.