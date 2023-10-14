The Butler Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Davidson Wildcats at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Davidson vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-1.2) 51 Butler 26, Davidson 25

Week 7 Pioneer League Predictions

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats put together a 4-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, three Wildcats games went over the point total.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

Last season, four of Bulldogs games hit the over.

Wildcats vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 28.8 20.2 38.3 17 19.3 23.3 Davidson 45.2 21 56.7 24 28 16.5

