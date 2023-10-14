The Navy Midshipmen (2-3) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Charlotte 49ers (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Midshipmen are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Charlotte vs. Navy Betting Trends

Charlotte has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Navy has won one game against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

