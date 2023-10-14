AAC foes match up when the Navy Midshipmen (2-3) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Navy is putting up 349 yards per game on offense (99th in the FBS), and rank 96th defensively, yielding 397.4 yards allowed per game. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 311.2 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 105th with 404.8 total yards ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Navy Key Statistics

Charlotte Navy 311.2 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (120th) 404.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.4 (49th) 135.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.2 (4th) 175.8 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.8 (132nd) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (4th) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 459 yards on 64.4% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 316 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Durell Robinson has racked up 166 yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has collected 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (57.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has totaled 148 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 139 yards.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has 419 yards passing for Navy, completing 51% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 167 rushing yards (33.4 ypg) on 51 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Alex Tecza has 428 rushing yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 52 times for 227 yards (45.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Brandon Chatman has hauled in seven catches for 146 yards (29.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Eli Heidenreich has caught three passes for 87 yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Nathan Kent has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes and scoring one touchdown.

