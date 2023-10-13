North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wayne County, North Carolina has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Wayne High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Princeton, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- Conference: Carolina 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithfield- Selma High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
