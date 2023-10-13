We have 2023 high school football competition in Union County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisades High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Forest Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Marshville, NC

Marshville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cuthbertson High School at Porter Ridge High School