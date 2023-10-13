Stanly County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Randolph County
  • Forsyth County
  • Pitt County
  • Perquimans County

    • Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Monroe, NC
    • Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Stanly High School at South Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Norwood, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Pleasant High School at Albemarle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Albemarle, NC
    • Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.