Stanly County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Stanly High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stanly High School at South Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Norwood, NC

Norwood, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Albemarle High School