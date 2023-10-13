North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Rutherford County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chase High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rutherford High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
