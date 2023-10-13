Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Rutherford County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Chase High School at Polk County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Columbus, NC

Columbus, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rutherford High School at R-S Central High School