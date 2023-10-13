North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Rowan County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.