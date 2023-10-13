North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Polk County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Polk County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chase High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
