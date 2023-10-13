North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Person County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Person County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Person County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Eastern Alamance High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
