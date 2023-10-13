North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Pender County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Pender County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hoggard High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteville High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- Conference: Waccamaw 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
