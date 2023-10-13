Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Orange County, North Carolina this week.

Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Western Alamance High School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, NC Conference: Central 3A

Central 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Conference: DAC-VII 4A

DAC-VII 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange High School at Southern Alamance High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Graham, NC

Graham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chapel Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrboro High School at J. F. Webb High School