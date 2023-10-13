If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Onslow County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Croatan High School at Swansboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Swansboro, NC

Swansboro, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

White Oak High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carteret High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at Jacksonville High School