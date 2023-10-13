North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Onslow County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Croatan High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Oak High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Richlands, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
