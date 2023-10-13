Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Mitchell County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Mitchell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mitchell High School at Mountain Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Burnsville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

