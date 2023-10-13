If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Harding University High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisades High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Matthews, NC

Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympic High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Grove Christian School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Swannanoa, NC

Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Julius Chambers High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Huntersville, NC

Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Charlotte, NC

Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Day School at Charlotte Christian School