North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Harding University High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garinger High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympic High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Grove Christian School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky River High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julius Chambers High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at West Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Day School at Charlotte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
