North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeast Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
