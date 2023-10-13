North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Guilford County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dudley High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Guilford High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Page High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
