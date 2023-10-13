North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Granville County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stem, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
