If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Granville County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Granville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Stem, NC

Stem, NC Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A

Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisburg High School at South Granville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrboro High School at J. F. Webb High School