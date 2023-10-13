North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Durham County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Stem, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.