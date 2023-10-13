There is high school football competition in Duplin County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Union High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lenoir High School at East Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Beulaville, NC

Beulaville, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lenoir High School at James Kenan High School