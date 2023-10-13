North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Harnett Central High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
