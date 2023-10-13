Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Cumberland County, North Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Harnett Central High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westover High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at South View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Fear High School at Jack Britt High School