North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Chatham County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Burlington Cummings School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan- Matthews High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
