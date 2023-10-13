If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Carteret County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Croatan High School at Swansboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Swansboro, NC

Swansboro, NC Conference: Coastal 3A

Coastal 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pamlico County High School at East Carteret High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Beaufort, NC

Beaufort, NC Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A

Coastal Plains 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carteret High School at Richlands High School