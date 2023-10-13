There is high school football action in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Mooresville High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Concord, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman High School at Cox Mill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Concord, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Iredell High School at A.L. Brown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Kannapolis, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Concord High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Concord, NC

Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Albemarle High School