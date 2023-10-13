North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mooresville High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
