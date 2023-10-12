If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Randolph County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wheatmore High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southwestern Randolph High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Randleman, NC

Randleman, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

7:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Grove High School at Eastern Randolph High School