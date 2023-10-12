North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bertie High School at Perquimans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Hertford, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
New Bern High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
