Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Martin County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Riverside High School at Tarboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12

7:00 PM ET on October 12 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Bear Grass High School