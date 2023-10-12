North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Gaston County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Gaston High School at Hunter Huss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop McGuinness High School at Mountain Island Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashbrook High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
