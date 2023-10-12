If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Gaston County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Pitt County
  • Forsyth County
  • Perquimans County
  • Randolph County

    • Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    North Gaston High School at Hunter Huss High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Gastonia, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bishop McGuinness High School at Mountain Island Charter School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Mount Holly, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Cherryville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Cherryville, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ashbrook High School at South Point High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Belmont, NC
    • Conference: Big South 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.