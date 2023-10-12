The SMU Mustangs (3-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in an AAC clash.

SMU is averaging 33.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 36th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 26th, surrendering 18.4 points per contest. East Carolina has been sputtering on offense, ranking eighth-worst with 300.2 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 328.6 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

East Carolina vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. SMU Key Statistics

East Carolina SMU 300.2 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.8 (71st) 328.6 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.6 (14th) 131 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.8 (45th) 169.2 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256 (49th) 8 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (37th) 9 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (127th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has recored 611 passing yards, or 122.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.1% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with five interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 57 times for 217 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has collected 177 yards (on 33 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has registered 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 206 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times.

Jsi Hatfield has put up a 202-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 27 targets.

Chase Sowell has racked up 148 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,191 pass yards for SMU, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 51 times for 332 yards (66.4 per game), scoring two times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 153 yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's 178 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has put together a 175-yard season so far, hauling in 17 passes on 20 targets.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 16 passes and compiled eight grabs for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

