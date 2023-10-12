Chiefs vs. Broncos Player Props & Odds – Week 6
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Want to place a wager on one of the best performers in this contest between the Chiefs and the Broncos? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +1300
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +490
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|272.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|77.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|32.5 (-113)
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Russell Wilson
|217.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|43.5 (-115)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|34.5 (-118)
|-
