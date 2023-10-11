The Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators hit the ice for the season opener at PNC Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-210) Senators (+170) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

Last season, the Hurricanes compiled a record of 15-11 in games they played as moneyline favorites.

Carolina finished 7-2 (77.8%) last season when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or stronger.

The Hurricanes have a 67.7% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.

Carolina and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 46 times last season.

Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Senators Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Senators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 259 (18th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 270 (20th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 72 (2nd) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Carolina allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

The 50 power-play goals Carolina put up last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

Carolina scored 11 shorthanded goals last season (fourth among all NHL teams).

The Hurricanes had the league's second-best penalty-kill percentage (84.38%).

The Hurricanes had the fifth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.9%.

Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots (26th in league).

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.