Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving North Carolina programs. Among those contests is the Miami Hurricanes playing the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 12
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-12.5)
Davidson Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Elon Phoenix at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Villanova Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Navy (-3.5)
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)
NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-3.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.