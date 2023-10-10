The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the 20th-ranked passing defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked passing attack on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 6.5-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 61.5.

Appalachian State ranks 104th in scoring defense this year (30.8 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 36.4 points per game. Coastal Carolina ranks 47th with 425.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 393.6 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6.5 -105 -115 61.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Appalachian State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Mountaineers rank 11th-worst with 472.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 45th by allowing 306.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Although the Mountaineers rank -28-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (30 points allowed), they've been more successful on offense with 34.3 points per game (49th-ranked).

Appalachian State ranks 77th in passing offense over the last three contests (258.7 passing yards per game), but it ranks 25th-best in passing defense during that time frame (153.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Although the Mountaineers rank worst in run defense over the previous three games (153 rushing yards allowed), they've been more competent offensively with 214 rushing yards per game (39th-ranked).

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Appalachian State has hit the over twice.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 2-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Appalachian State games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (80%).

Appalachian State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Appalachian State has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 1,225 yards (245 ypg) on 99-of-164 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 132 rushing yards on 28 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Nate Noel has racked up 638 yards on 124 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 317 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 15 passes while averaging 43.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis' 14 receptions have turned into 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Nate Johnson has collected three sacks to pace the team, while also recording three TFL and 13 tackles.

Nicholas Ross, Appalachian State's top tackler, has 36 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tyrek Funderburk has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

