Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and their 20th-ranked pass defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked pass offense on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 63 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Coastal Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.