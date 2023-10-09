At the moment the Carolina Panthers have the second-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +75000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Panthers are 31st in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (24th).

The Panthers' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +75000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Panthers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +75000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina is winless against the spread this season.

Two Panthers games (out of five) have hit the over this year.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Panthers are compiling 294.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 13th, surrendering 325.8 yards per contest.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (28.8 points allowed per game), the Panthers have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th in the NFL by averaging 18.2 points per game.

Panthers Impact Players

In five games, Adam Thielen has 38 catches for 394 yards (78.8 per game) and three TDs.

Bryce Young has thrown for 750 yards (187.5 per game), completing 63.9%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

In addition, Young has rushed for 65 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Miles Sanders has scored one touchdown and accumulated 190 yards (38.0 per game).

In four games, D.J. Chark has 10 catches for 171 yards (42.8 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Brian Burns has helped lead the charge with 18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and four sacks in five games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +6600 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions L 42-24 +1400 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +75000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1200 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

