North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Iredell County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
West Iredell High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Statesville High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at West Iredell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman High School at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Iredell High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
