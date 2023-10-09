In Iredell County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

West Iredell High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 9

4:00 PM ET on October 9 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Statesville High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory High School at West Iredell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 13

6:30 PM ET on October 13 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman High School at Cox Mill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Iredell High School at A.L. Brown High School