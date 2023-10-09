Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (104-58) and the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) at Truist Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:07 PM ET on October 9.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) for the Braves and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA) for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 148 times this season and won 96, or 64.9%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 70-31 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60.8% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 947 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule