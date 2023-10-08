Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a tough matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are conceding the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 60.8 per game.

Hubbard has rushed for 119 yards (29.8 ypg) on 26 carries this season. Hubbard also helps out as a receiver, catching 11 balls for 57 yards (14.3 ypg).

Hubbard vs. the Lions

Hubbard vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 125 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 125 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions in the 2023 season.

Detroit has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Lions have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Lions surrender 60.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense this season.

So far this year, the Lions have given up three passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 15th in the league.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in four opportunities this season.

The Panthers, who are 24th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.6% of the time while running 37.4%.

His team has attempted 96 rushes this season. He's handled 26 of those carries (27.1%).

Hubbard has not found paydirt on the ground this year in four games.

He has six red zone rushing carries (42.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-110)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In three of four games this year, Hubbard has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has received 7.5% of his team's 161 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has 57 receiving yards on 12 targets to rank 119th in NFL play with 4.8 yards per target.

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

