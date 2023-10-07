Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 6 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can catch all four games involving teams from the SoCon.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Citadel Bulldogs at Furman Paladins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Mercer Bears at East Tennessee State Buccaneers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Western Carolina Catamounts at Chattanooga Mocs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

