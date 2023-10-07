Our computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers will take down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Wake Forest vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (52.5) Clemson 35, Wake Forest 15

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 10.0% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons' three games with a set total this season have all gone under or pushed the over/under.

The average over/under in Wake Forest games this season is 5.8 more points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

The Tigers have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 21-point favorites or more, Clemson has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 52.5 points, one fewer than the average total in this season's Clemson contests.

Demon Deacons vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 35.2 20.8 46 20.7 19 21 Wake Forest 29 22.8 29.7 22.3 27 24

