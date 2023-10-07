A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) face off against the Syracuse Orange (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

North Carolina has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Syracuse has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.