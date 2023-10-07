Following the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Erik Van Rooyen is currently 11th with a score of -5.

Looking to bet on Erik Van Rooyen at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Van Rooyen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -7 259 0 11 0 3 $769,426

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Van Rooyen has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,284 yards, 177 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 45th percentile.

Van Rooyen was better than 90% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Van Rooyen did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Van Rooyen carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Van Rooyen's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that last tournament, Van Rooyen's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Van Rooyen ended the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Van Rooyen's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

