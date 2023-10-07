The Elon Phoenix should win their game against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Elon vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-7) 52.2 Elon 30, North Carolina Central 23

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Phoenix games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

In Eagles games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Phoenix vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 22.6 20.8 20.5 4.5 24 31.7 North Carolina Central 35.6 29.4 48 34.5 18.5 37.5

